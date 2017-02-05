Sunday , 5 February 2017
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails

Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails
ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be upgrading a giveaway educational comforts in jails via a country, enabling prisoners to learn as they offer their jail terms.

To facilitate a acknowledgment routine for inmates, a AIOU has motionless to send a handbill and other associated element to jail authorities, review a matter expelled by a varsity on Sunday.

Inmates can investigate from matric all a approach to BA while in jail by a AIOU. The final date for acknowledgment in a stream event has been set as Mar 6. The educational devise for prisoners were reviewed during a assembly of a varsity in Islamabad

Promising to make all probable efforts to boost enrolment rates among inmates, AIOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui visited jails in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Rawalpindi. He also wrote letters to Inspectors General, Prisons of a 4 provinces seeking their support to exercise to grasp a preferred results. “We wish to lift a series of enrolled prisoners by recognition debate as good as improving a educational facilities, “said a Prof Dr Siddiqui, adding that currently, there were over 1,000 prisoners in several jails study opposite AIOU courses.

Under a due plan, Jail Superintendent will act as a coordinator and will be paid on a semester-wise basis. Teachers nominated in jails will act as assistants to a coordinator and will also be paid. They will also perform a duties of centre superintendent during a exams.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

