Sunday , 5 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Probationary promotions: IIUI teachers direct incentives, bluster protest

Probationary promotions: IIUI teachers direct incentives, bluster protest

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 5, 2017 In Commerce 0
Probationary promotions: IIUI teachers direct incentives, bluster protest
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: The teachers’ physique of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has threatened to launch a criticism if their final are not met by a varsity’s house of governors.

This was motionless on Sunday in a assembly of a IIUI Academic Staff Association (ASA) executive council.

The assembly was chaired by effusive ASA President Dr Zafar Iqbal, while newly-elected President Dr Abdul Jalil, office-bearers of a aged and new bodies, and members of a executive legislature also attended a meeting.

Participants during a assembly voiced good regard over a “anti-teacher measures” taken by IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai.

Dr Iqbal pronounced that it was not a initial time a rector had private teachers’ points from a house of governors meeting.

“The rector has always taken an anti-teacher position whenever there are some genuine and authorised final of teachers or whenever there is something put brazen for a gratification of a training fraternity.” he maintained.

He pronounced that in a arriving house of governors assembly boss bureau of a university forwarded bulletin points of some genuine and authorised final of teachers about encouragement of investigate incentives, stop or diminution in trial duration of teachers who are promoted and TTS date of appointment or graduation issues, though a rector’s bureau released all these points from a bulletin of a arriving meeting.

Dr Iqbal pronounced a nation lags distant behind in research, and stream investigate incentives during a varsity are minimal, that is not gainful to a graduation of a investigate culture.

Similarly, he confirmed that there is no trial duration for inner staffers who get promotions during open zone employers, though during IIUI, after any promotion, a clergyman has to bear a trial duration of dual years, that is unfair and needs to change.

Participants also lamented that teachers were not given any illustration in a house of governors as it is a widely supposed use in each open zone university of Pakistan that during slightest 4 expertise members are given illustration on a syndicates or house of governors of universities.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Probationary promotions: IIUI teachers direct incentives, bluster protest
Legal tangle: Pakistan’s children wait origination of rights watchdog
Renewed interest: Youngsters breathe new life into Gilgit-Baltistan folk styles
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Human bondage shaped to demonstrate oneness with Kashmiris
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Human bondage shaped to demonstrate oneness with Kashmiris
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in jails
Education ad hoc
Targeting youth: NAB aims to boost CBS to 50,000 this year
Dozens killed as complicated sleet blankets tools of Afghanistan
US justice rejects defence seeking evident reinstatement of Trump transport ban
Jaguars owners Shahid Khan voices displeasure over Trump’s immigration ban

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions