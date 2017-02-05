Simulations: NUST students interpretation indication UN

Sunday , 5 February 2017
Posted date : February 5, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Students during a National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) successfully conducted a fifth book of a NUST International Model United Nations discussion from Feb 2 to 5. The discussion was titled, “Together towards Tomorrow”. In gripping with a tradition of addressing a many critical issues of today, a discuss was associated to a 7 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN’S 2030 agenda. Issues trimming from battling inequality to holding active shortcoming for Our Home Earth were raised. More than 600 representatives from around 60 universities attended a conference. The representatives enclosed around 60 unfamiliar participants, creation it one of a largest Model United Nations simulations in Pakistan, leading NUST’s prior editions.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

