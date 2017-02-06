ISLAMABAD: In an undeniable countenance of oneness with a people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a fortitude in a National Assembly ancillary a only onslaught of Kashmiris for a right to self-determination and condemning atrocities of a Indian forces.
PTI wants this fortitude to be done partial of a fortitude that will be upheld on Monday (today) in a House in this regard. The resolution, submitted by PTI’s arch whip in a National Assembly Dr Shireen Mazari, reiterated a country’s invariable support for a Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in suitability with a United Nations Security Council resolutions and a UN Charter, including political, tactful and dignified support to a people of Kashmir in their only struggle.
“PTI salutes a courage, courage and joining of unbroken generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing onslaught for self-determination as betrothed to them by a general village in UN SC resolutions,” it stated. PTI done it transparent that it deserted a Indian government’s claims that Kashmir was an constituent partial of India when India itself took a Kashmir brawl to a UNSC thereby usurpation it as a brawl between dual emperor UN members.
The celebration cursed state terrorism perpetrated by Indian function army opposite unarmed Kashmiri civilians in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, that led to a martyrdom of thousands of trusting Kashmiris. It also cursed a use of particle guns for deliberately blinding unarmed Kashmiris, in transparent defilement of general treaties opposite a use of inhumane weapons of war, including a Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols 1 and 11 and International Humanitarian Law.
PTI tables pro-Kashmir fortitude in NA
ISLAMABAD: In an undeniable countenance of oneness with a people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a fortitude in a National Assembly ancillary a only onslaught of Kashmiris for a right to self-determination and condemning atrocities of a Indian forces.
PTI wants this fortitude to be done partial of a fortitude that will be upheld on Monday (today) in a House in this regard. The resolution, submitted by PTI’s arch whip in a National Assembly Dr Shireen Mazari, reiterated a country’s invariable support for a Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in suitability with a United Nations Security Council resolutions and a UN Charter, including political, tactful and dignified support to a people of Kashmir in their only struggle.
“PTI salutes a courage, courage and joining of unbroken generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing onslaught for self-determination as betrothed to them by a general village in UN SC resolutions,” it stated. PTI done it transparent that it deserted a Indian government’s claims that Kashmir was an constituent partial of India when India itself took a Kashmir brawl to a UNSC thereby usurpation it as a brawl between dual emperor UN members.
The celebration cursed state terrorism perpetrated by Indian function army opposite unarmed Kashmiri civilians in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, that led to a martyrdom of thousands of trusting Kashmiris. It also cursed a use of particle guns for deliberately blinding unarmed Kashmiris, in transparent defilement of general treaties opposite a use of inhumane weapons of war, including a Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols 1 and 11 and International Humanitarian Law.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Legal division: PBC bodies tumble plant to ...
February 6, 2017
Fuelling uncertainty: Zardari again sets adult stay ...
February 6, 2017
On a run: Three policemen dangling on ...
February 5, 2017
Renewed interest: Youngsters breathe new life into ...
February 5, 2017