Monday , 6 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » PTI tables pro-Kashmir fortitude in NA

PTI tables pro-Kashmir fortitude in NA

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 6, 2017 In Showbiz 0
PTI tables pro-Kashmir fortitude in NA
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: In an undeniable countenance of oneness with a people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a fortitude in a National Assembly ancillary a only onslaught of Kashmiris for a right to self-determination and condemning atrocities of a Indian forces.

PTI wants this fortitude to be done partial of a fortitude that will be upheld on Monday (today) in a House in this regard. The resolution, submitted by PTI’s arch whip in a National Assembly Dr Shireen Mazari, reiterated a country’s invariable support for a Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in suitability with a United Nations Security Council resolutions and a UN Charter, including political, tactful and dignified support to a people of Kashmir in their only struggle.

“PTI salutes a courage, courage and joining of unbroken generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing onslaught for self-determination as betrothed to them by a general village in UN SC resolutions,” it stated. PTI done it transparent that it deserted a Indian government’s claims that Kashmir was an constituent partial of India when India itself took a Kashmir brawl to a UNSC thereby usurpation it as a brawl between dual emperor UN members.

The celebration cursed state terrorism perpetrated by Indian function army opposite unarmed Kashmiri civilians in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, that led to a martyrdom of thousands of trusting Kashmiris. It also cursed a use of particle guns for deliberately blinding unarmed Kashmiris, in transparent defilement of general treaties opposite a use of inhumane weapons of war, including a Geneva Conventions of 1949, their Additional Protocols 1 and 11 and International Humanitarian Law.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Countering propaganda: PM to revisit Gilgit, continue permitting
Post-election deteriorate in India: Ahsan hopes assent discourse chances urge in March
Legal division: PBC bodies tumble plant to inner discord
After 29 years: Nishtar Ghat overpass to see a light of day
After angioplasty: Judge’s deficiency might case Panamagate conference for a week
PTI tables pro-Kashmir fortitude in NA
 Game-changer: Egypt’s inclusion to boost CPEC, says NA speaker
NAP move: JUI-F seminary hermetic in Charsadda
Political note: Bahrain lauds Pakistan’s counterterror efforts
Fuelling uncertainty: Zardari again sets adult stay bureau in Dubai
Simulations: NUST students interpretation indication UN
Relief for commuters: Service highway from Rawat to airfield opens for traffic

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions