Political note: Bahrain lauds Pakistan’s counterterror efforts

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al-Khalifa has pronounced his country’s family with Pakistan reflected a ‘consistently clever bond of friendship’ that was abandoned of any ‘irritant’ or ‘divergence’ of interests on critical issues.
The unfamiliar apportion pronounced this during a assembly with Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz who briefed a visiting Bahraini side on Pakistan’s achievements in decisively conquering a threat of terrorism by a successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb on Sunday.
“Bahrain rarely appreciates and expresses good compensation over a critical success Pakistan has achieved in defeating a flay of terrorism that has contributed to informal assent and stability,” a Bahraini unfamiliar apportion said.
Al-Khalifa is heading a elect to attend a two-day initial Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Session that will open on Monday.
“Bahrain stays fervent to strengthen a already clever Pakistan-GCC family even further,” he said, adding, “Bahrain – now holding a chair of a GCC – will make critical efforts to strengthen this critical relationship, for a advantage of all sides in a region.”
Aziz sensitive a Bahraini elect that fortitude achieved by Pakistan would immensely minister in ‘crystallising an sourroundings of peace, wealth and mercantile development’ in a region.
Both a leaders exchanged views on a possibilities of improving shared mercantile team-work and highlighted that unchanging business-to-business interactions were a pivotal in this regard.
Speaking on a occasion, Aziz highlighted that a ministerial elect would offer as a unchanging height to plead team-work in all areas of mutual interest.
He voiced thankfulness to a aristocrat of Bahrain for facilitating a convening of a initial Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunity Conference in Manama, in Sep 2016.
Underscoring a estimable intensity on both sides, a confidant said: “The comfortable domestic family between Pakistan and Bahrain are a substructure on that to strengthen team-work in mercantile and trade sectors.”
He pronounced that a stream investment process of Pakistan had combined an investment accessible environment, guaranteeing equal diagnosis of unfamiliar and domestic investors.
Aziz invited Bahraini businessmen to deposit in Pakistan, generally in a energy, infrastructure and cultivation sectors, propelling them to take advantage of remunerative incentives offering by Pakistan for unfamiliar investors.
While lecture a Bahraini side on CPEC project, a confidant said: “CPEC, including a Gwadar Port project, has emerged as a conspicuous means to raise a mercantile abyss of informal countries.”
He positive a visiting patriarch that Pakistan remained prepared to bond several surrounding regions for a win-win outcome for all.
Political note: Bahrain lauds Pakistan’s counterterror efforts
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al-Khalifa has pronounced his country’s family with Pakistan reflected a ‘consistently clever bond of friendship’ that was abandoned of any ‘irritant’ or ‘divergence’ of interests on critical issues.
The unfamiliar apportion pronounced this during a assembly with Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz who briefed a visiting Bahraini side on Pakistan’s achievements in decisively conquering a threat of terrorism by a successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb on Sunday.
“Bahrain rarely appreciates and expresses good compensation over a critical success Pakistan has achieved in defeating a flay of terrorism that has contributed to informal assent and stability,” a Bahraini unfamiliar apportion said.
Al-Khalifa is heading a elect to attend a two-day initial Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Session that will open on Monday.
“Bahrain stays fervent to strengthen a already clever Pakistan-GCC family even further,” he said, adding, “Bahrain – now holding a chair of a GCC – will make critical efforts to strengthen this critical relationship, for a advantage of all sides in a region.”
Aziz sensitive a Bahraini elect that fortitude achieved by Pakistan would immensely minister in ‘crystallising an sourroundings of peace, wealth and mercantile development’ in a region.
Both a leaders exchanged views on a possibilities of improving shared mercantile team-work and highlighted that unchanging business-to-business interactions were a pivotal in this regard.
Speaking on a occasion, Aziz highlighted that a ministerial elect would offer as a unchanging height to plead team-work in all areas of mutual interest.
He voiced thankfulness to a aristocrat of Bahrain for facilitating a convening of a initial Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunity Conference in Manama, in Sep 2016.
Underscoring a estimable intensity on both sides, a confidant said: “The comfortable domestic family between Pakistan and Bahrain are a substructure on that to strengthen team-work in mercantile and trade sectors.”
He pronounced that a stream investment process of Pakistan had combined an investment accessible environment, guaranteeing equal diagnosis of unfamiliar and domestic investors.
Aziz invited Bahraini businessmen to deposit in Pakistan, generally in a energy, infrastructure and cultivation sectors, propelling them to take advantage of remunerative incentives offering by Pakistan for unfamiliar investors.
While lecture a Bahraini side on CPEC project, a confidant said: “CPEC, including a Gwadar Port project, has emerged as a conspicuous means to raise a mercantile abyss of informal countries.”
He positive a visiting patriarch that Pakistan remained prepared to bond several surrounding regions for a win-win outcome for all.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Relief for commuters: Service highway from Rawat ...
February 5, 2017
Legal tangle: Pakistan’s children wait origination of ...
February 5, 2017
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in ...
February 5, 2017
Rehabilitation: AIOU to ascent educational comforts in ...
February 5, 2017