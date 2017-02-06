RAWALPINDI: Although doctors during Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) liberated Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh on Sunday, hearings of a Panamagate box are doubtful to take place this week as a doctors have suggested him finish bed rest for during slightest 7 days.
Justice Azmat Saeed, who is a member of a dais conference a Panamagate case, had undergone angioplasty final week. Justice Azmat Saeed was kept in a sanatorium for 6 days.
Doctors have suggested a decider to bear a medical conference after 7 days. Daily hearings of a Panama box dropped after Justice Sheikh’s illness, a Supreme Court will not take adult a box subsequent week since of a judge’s absence.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also visited a RIC for a slight medical check-up.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had shelved a Panamagate box conference compartment Monday.
The decider was certified to a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following chest pain.
On Jan 4, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is streamer a SC dais ruled a hearings of a Panamagate box will be conducted daily but any adjournment.
After angioplasty: Judge’s deficiency might case Panamagate conference for a week
RAWALPINDI: Although doctors during Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) liberated Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh on Sunday, hearings of a Panamagate box are doubtful to take place this week as a doctors have suggested him finish bed rest for during slightest 7 days.
Justice Azmat Saeed, who is a member of a dais conference a Panamagate case, had undergone angioplasty final week. Justice Azmat Saeed was kept in a sanatorium for 6 days.
Doctors have suggested a decider to bear a medical conference after 7 days. Daily hearings of a Panama box dropped after Justice Sheikh’s illness, a Supreme Court will not take adult a box subsequent week since of a judge’s absence.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also visited a RIC for a slight medical check-up.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday had shelved a Panamagate box conference compartment Monday.
The decider was certified to a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following chest pain.
On Jan 4, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is streamer a SC dais ruled a hearings of a Panamagate box will be conducted daily but any adjournment.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Post-election deteriorate in India: Ahsan hopes assent ...
February 6, 2017
Political note: Bahrain lauds Pakistan’s counterterror efforts
February 6, 2017
Relief for commuters: Service highway from Rawat ...
February 5, 2017
Legal tangle: Pakistan’s children wait origination of ...
February 5, 2017