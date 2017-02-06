Monday , 6 February 2017
After angioplasty: Judge's deficiency might case Panamagate conference for a week

RAWALPINDI: Although doctors during Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) liberated Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh on Sunday, hearings of a Panamagate box are doubtful to take place this week as a doctors have suggested him finish bed rest for during slightest 7 days.

Justice Azmat Saeed, who is a member of a dais conference a Panamagate case, had undergone angioplasty final week. Justice Azmat Saeed was kept in a sanatorium for 6 days.

Doctors have suggested a decider to bear a medical conference after 7 days. Daily hearings of a Panama box dropped after Justice Sheikh’s illness, a Supreme Court will not take adult a box subsequent week since of a judge’s absence.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also visited a RIC for a slight medical check-up.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had shelved a Panamagate box conference compartment Monday.

The decider was certified to a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology following chest pain.

On Jan 4, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is streamer a SC dais ruled a hearings of a Panamagate box will be conducted daily but any adjournment.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

