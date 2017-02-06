NAP move: JUI-F seminary hermetic in Charsadda

SHABQADAR: A debate influenced adult after a Charsadda district supervision hermetic a seminary of a JUI-Fazl in Tangi.
The administration shielded a movement opposite Darul-Uloom Taleem-ul-Quran wa Sunnat, observant a National Action Plan care had necessitated it, while a seminary’s Mutawali termed it a domestic move.
“DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid is in cahoots with QWP arch Aftab Sherpao and has hermetic a seminary so that they can mislay me from his domestic approach in a subsequent ubiquitous elections,” JUI-F (Charsadda district) general-secretary Mufti Gauhar Ali told a news conference. He was accompanied by JUI-F district Amir Maulana Hashim Khan.
He also disclosed that a DPO had sent him a summary by dual JUI-F district legislature members to leave a domestic space in a district for Sherpao, adding, “he also asked me to finish my party’s fondness with a ANP”.
Mufti Gauhar pronounced about 400 students would be influenced by a movement of a district government. “I even fear for my life.”
He pronounced he would board an FIR opposite a DPO in box he faced any unfavourable occurrence or got hurt. The JUI-F personality urged a K-P IG and Mardan DIG to examine a DPO’s movement and also demanded his transfer, as according to him he (the DPO) was unknowingly of internal customs.
Meanwhile, Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Tahir Zafar Abbasi, while denying a claim leveled by a JUI-F leader, pronounced a seminary had been hermetic on a directives of a sovereign and provincial governments.
Talking to a media after attending a duty in tie with a Kashmir Day, he said: “The administration is not a celebration to any organisation or targeting a domestic party,” adding, “The movement is taken quite underneath NAP.”
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
