After 29 years: Nishtar Ghat overpass to see a light of day

After 29 years: Nishtar Ghat overpass to see a light of day

After 29 years: Nishtar Ghat overpass to see a light of day
ISLAMABAD: Documents expelled by a National Highway Authority (NHA) have shown that a overpass plan left unconstructed for a final 3 decades will finally seen a light of day.

The Nishtar Gath bridge, one of a vital infrastructure projects, costing Rs5.49 billion is approaching to be finished this year.

This due overpass — joining Balochistan and Punjab around a GT Road (N-5) and a Indus Highway (N-55) on both sides of River Indus has seen a share of setbacks given 1988.

According to papers performed by The Express Tribune, a plan is divided into 4 packages, including an proceed highway from Kot Mithan to N-55, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto overpass over River Indus joining N-5 with N-55, proceed roads from Chachran Sharif, Abutment B to Kot Mithan and from N-5, between Zahirpir and Chachran Sharif and a construction of Guide Banks.

The Nishtar Ghat plan was announced in 1988 by former primary apportion Benazir Bhutto though was behind for a horde of reasons.

Work on a overpass was instituted in 2002 after a opening of 14 years over a River Indus after a twin carriageway between Taranda Muhammad Pannah and Bahawalpur and between Multan and Muzaffargarh was approved, though it was again delayed.

In 2009, a construction work on a plan was handed over to a NHA and a pattern was authorized in 2010, papers showed.

The plan was re-aligned in 2010 after vital floods that necessitated minute indication studies. There was no swell on a plan compartment 2012 especially since of financial constraints and land merger issues.

The plan once again halted in 2012 since of financial issues.

Already a sum of Rs4.5 billion has been spent on a project, according to NHA orator Kashif Zaman. The overpass is now approaching to be prepared by Dec this year. He pronounced that a categorical overpass has been finished and now work is in swell on entrance roads.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

