ISLAMABAD: Egypt’s appearance in a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will allot concrete definition to a ‘transcontinental game-changer’ plan by joining this segment with Africa, Europe and a Middle East, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Sherif Shaheen.
Talking to media persons after his assembly with a Egyptian envoy, who called on him a other day during a Parliament House, a orator remarked that Egypt’s offer to join CPEC irreproachable Allama Iqbal’s reference to integration: ‘from a shores of Nile to a dirt of Kashghar’, despite in a opposite context.
Welcoming Egypt’s offer to join CPEC, a orator pronounced that Egypt’s appearance in CPEC would open adult a new channel of unhindered upsurge of trade between Africa and China by a secure and cheaper trade track around Pakistan.
Game-changer: Egypt’s inclusion to boost CPEC, says NA speaker
ISLAMABAD: Egypt’s appearance in a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will allot concrete definition to a ‘transcontinental game-changer’ plan by joining this segment with Africa, Europe and a Middle East, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Sherif Shaheen.
Talking to media persons after his assembly with a Egyptian envoy, who called on him a other day during a Parliament House, a orator remarked that Egypt’s offer to join CPEC irreproachable Allama Iqbal’s reference to integration: ‘from a shores of Nile to a dirt of Kashghar’, despite in a opposite context.
Welcoming Egypt’s offer to join CPEC, a orator pronounced that Egypt’s appearance in CPEC would open adult a new channel of unhindered upsurge of trade between Africa and China by a secure and cheaper trade track around Pakistan.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Bomb blast hits outward Bahraini capital
February 5, 2017
Lithuania builds ‘dream’ Tesla bureau with Minecraft
February 5, 2017
Fatal shooting: Police nonetheless to snippet cops
February 5, 2017
Corporate Corner: EFU Life awarded esteem for ...
February 4, 2017