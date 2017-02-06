Monday , 6 February 2017
 Game-changer: Egypt's inclusion to boost CPEC, says NA speaker

 Game-changer: Egypt’s inclusion to boost CPEC, says NA speaker
ISLAMABAD: Egypt’s appearance in a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will allot concrete definition to a ‘transcontinental game-changer’ plan by joining this segment with Africa, Europe and a Middle East, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Sherif Shaheen.

Talking to media persons after his assembly with a Egyptian envoy, who called on him a other day during a Parliament House, a orator remarked that Egypt’s offer to join CPEC irreproachable Allama Iqbal’s reference to integration: ‘from a shores of Nile to a dirt of Kashghar’, despite in a opposite context.

Welcoming Egypt’s offer to join CPEC, a orator pronounced that Egypt’s appearance in CPEC would open adult a new channel of unhindered upsurge of trade between Africa and China by a secure and cheaper trade track around Pakistan.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 6th, 2017.

