The strange wish was also for Reynolds to win Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, interjection to his work in Deadpool. Once his name was called, he would pierce towards mother Blake Lively and afterwards make a last-minute pierce to Garfield.
Instead of ignoring a thought when Ryan Gosling won, a twin motionless to switch things up.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
Why Andrew Garfield kissed Ryan Reynolds during a Golden Globe Awards
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield. PHOTO: US MAGAZINE
Actor Andrew Garfield admits his lick with Ryan Reynolds during a Golden Globe awards was “ridiculous.” Some fans are still seeking one question: How a heck did that happen?
“It was a absurd thing,” Garfield explained, while shouting on The Graham Norton Show. “I pronounced to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If we win, lick me instead of your wife.’ And he said, ‘Yah, that’s great’.”
