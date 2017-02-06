Monday , 6 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary

India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 6, 2017 In Sports 0
India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Indian infantry resorted to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along a Working Boundary in Zafarwal zone on Monday, a military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Rangers Punjab “responded effectively” to a banishment that began during 8:30am.

Indian army violate ceasefire along LoC

Last month, Indian army resorted to unprovoked banishment along a Line of Control (LoC), ISPR said. According to a military’s media wing, a Indian infantry invariably disregarded a ceasefire as they dismissed opposite Jandrot, Nikyal, Baroh and Khanjar areas. “During a final 24 hours, Indian charge continued unabated as a defilement was reported 5 times,” a ISPR said.

Pakistan seeks UN examine into children’s killings 

According to Pakistan Army, Indian army committed during slightest 178 ceasefire violations along a LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, murdering 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Mahira, SRK’s new strain is creation a wait for Raees even harder
India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary
Why Andrew Garfield kissed Ryan Reynolds during a Golden Globe Awards
MQM’s Saleem Shahzad arrested on attainment in Karachi
For travel kids in space-starved Indian city, propagandize is in a container
United’s Mourinho taunts Chelsea in character wars
South Korea to strengthen battery reserve manners after Note 7 fires
Sri Lanka’s Mathews out of Australia T20 tour
Scotland needs possess immigration understanding within Brexit, cabinet says
Lady Gaga dazzles Super Bowl with summary of inclusion
Countering propaganda: PM to revisit Gilgit, continue permitting
Post-election deteriorate in India: Ahsan hopes assent discourse chances urge in March

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions