Last month, Indian army resorted to unprovoked banishment along a Line of Control (LoC), ISPR said. According to a military’s media wing, a Indian infantry invariably disregarded a ceasefire as they dismissed opposite Jandrot, Nikyal, Baroh and Khanjar areas. “During a final 24 hours, Indian charge continued unabated as a defilement was reported 5 times,” a ISPR said.
ISLAMABAD: Indian infantry resorted to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along a Working Boundary in Zafarwal zone on Monday, a military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
According to ISPR, Pakistan Rangers Punjab “responded effectively” to a banishment that began during 8:30am.
Pakistan seeks UN examine into children’s killings
According to Pakistan Army, Indian army committed during slightest 178 ceasefire violations along a LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, murdering 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.
