Monday , 6 February 2017
Sri Lanka’s Mathews out of Australia T20 tour

Angelo Mathews being helped off from a field. PHOTO: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews was Monday ruled out of this month’s three-match Twenty20 array in Australia with a hamstring injury.

“Captain Angelo Mathews will not be partial of a patrol as he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury,” pronounced a matter from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), who will announce a patrol on Tuesday.

Finch to captain Australia in Sri Lanka T20I series

Mathews returned home final month half approach by a South African debate after rambling his ankle.

Sri Lanka will face Australia on Feb 17 in Melbourne, in Geelong on Feb 19 and in Adelaide on Feb 22.

Sri Lanka's Mathews out of Australia T20 tour
