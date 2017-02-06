Monday , 6 February 2017
MQM’s Saleem Shahzad arrested on attainment in Karachi

Senior MQM personality Saleem Shahzad. PHOTO: SALEEM SHAHZAD's TWITTER

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) personality Saleem Shahzad was arrested on attainment in Karachi on Monday, Express News reported.

The self-exiled politician arrived in Pakistan after 24 years. The MQM personality left for London in 1992 after several cases were purebred opposite him.

MQM’s Saleem Shahzad says will lapse to Pakistan soon

An anti-terrorism justice (ATC) in Karachi, in Dec 2015, released non-bailable detain warrants for domestic leaders, including Shahzad, after they were announced absconders in a Dr Asim Hussain apprehension facilitation case.

In Aug final year, Shahzad pronounced he would shortly lapse to Pakistan to strengthen MQM-Pakistan personality Farooq Sattar and his party, after Sattar dissociated a MQM from Altaf Hussain.

The MQM in 2014 suspended Shahzad’s party’s membership, fluctuating a warning to all members to particularly belong to the formula of conduct. In April, his non-bailable detain warrants were also released by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Dr Asim Hussain apprehension facilitation case.

