Monday , 6 February 2017
Mahira, SRK's new strain is creation a wait for Raees even harder

As Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees continues to mangle Box Office records, a makers of a film have expelled a new strain that has done a wait even harder for Pakistanis.

The strain Halka Halka that had to be edited out of a film to keep a using time brief was expelled on Sunday night as betrothed by a Raees group during their success celebrations.

5 things we learnt from Mahira Khan’s live discussion with Raees team

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Goshal and penned by Javed Akhtar, a strain is a exhale of uninformed atmosphere and a chemistry between Mahira and SRK will leave we reeling. The regretful series finish with a sleet stage gives a hide look into a film and shows SRK courtship Mahira in a streets of India’s Gujrat.

Although a dual actors already had us swooning with their chemistry in Udi Udi Jaye and Zaalima, this strain has cemented that Mahira and SRK are by distant a best on-screen integrate after Madhuri and a King of Bollywood.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial that outlines Mahira’s Bollywood entrance is nonetheless to recover in Pakistan. The actor is personification a purpose of SRK’s adore seductiveness in a film while King Khan is personification a purpose of a Gujarati bootlegger, Raees Alam. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Fans opposite a universe were all regard for a song:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

