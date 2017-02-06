Monday , 6 February 2017
South Korea to strengthen battery reserve manners after Note 7 fires

An exchanged Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 7 is seen during company’s domicile in Seoul, South Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS

South Korea pronounced on Monday it will strengthen lithium-ion battery reserve mandate and control unchanging inspections to equivocate repeats of fires that forced Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to repel a reward Galaxy Note 7 handset.

Manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, ordinarily used in unstable devices, would be subjected to larger slip and unchanging inspections, a Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy pronounced in a statement. Devices regulating lithium-ion batteries also would be subjected to some-more unchanging reserve tests, it added.

Samsung review reveals means of Galaxy Note 7 explosions

“We ask that a attention shares a perspective that creation efforts to safeguard reserve is equally as vicious as building new products by technological innovation,” Vice Minister Jeong Marn-ki pronounced in a statement.

Samsung was forced to throw a near-$900 Note 7 smartphones in Oct after some of a inclination held glow due to inadequate batteries, wiping out about $5.4 billion in handling distinction over 3 quarters.

Samsung and eccentric investigators pronounced in Jan that opposite battery problems from dual suppliers – Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Amperex Technology Ltd – caused some Note 7s to combust.

A apart examine by a Korea Testing Laboratory also found no other means for a Note 7 fires other than a multiple of production and pattern faults with a batteries, a trade method said.

Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on inadequate batteries

The supervision also pronounced it would guard Samsung’s efforts to urge battery safety, such as cat-scan contrast and stricter standards during a pattern process.

It would strengthen recall-related mandate by broadening a forms of critical product defects that manufacturers should news to a government, and find authorised changes to concede a supervision to advise consumers to stop regulating certain products even if they had not been recalled.

