Monday , 6 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » UK’s May to tell Israeli PM Netanyahu that settlements criticise trust

UK’s May to tell Israeli PM Netanyahu that settlements criticise trust

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 6, 2017 In Showbiz 0
UK’s May to tell Israeli PM Netanyahu that settlements criticise trust
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a European Union leaders limit in Valletta, Malta, Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERSBritish Prime Minister Theresa May attends a European Union leaders limit in Valletta, Malta, Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a European Union leaders limit in Valletta, Malta, Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that continued allotment activity undermines trust in a region, her orator pronounced on Monday.

“Of march we would design a Middle East assent routine to come up, and in that context a PM to echo a long-standing position that we see a continued boost in allotment activity undermining trust,” a orator told reporters.

Israel Arabs and Jews criticism residence demolitions

“But also to put brazen a really transparent position that we have taken of wanting to pursue a twin-track approach, recognising a right of Israel to live protected from terrorism.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Kaleemullah joins Quetta Gladiators in ambassadorial role
PSL2’s The Spirit Trophy denounced in Dubai
Facebook, Google, others launch expostulate opposite feign news in France
India sealed ‘urgent’ arms deals value INR200 billion immediately after Uri attack: reports
Job-seekers with Muslim names face influence in UK, reveals survey
UK’s May to tell Israeli PM Netanyahu that settlements criticise trust
Stranger Things 2 initial teaser is finally out and it looks intense
Dewan Motors installs initial BMW open charging hire for hybrid, electric vehicles in Karachi
Sania Mirza reveals tip behind successful marriage
Raees will not recover in Pakistan: bury board
Mahira, SRK’s new strain is creation a wait for Raees even harder
India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions