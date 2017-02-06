British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a European Union leaders limit in Valletta, Malta, Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that continued allotment activity undermines trust in a region, her orator pronounced on Monday.
“Of march we would design a Middle East assent routine to come up, and in that context a PM to echo a long-standing position that we see a continued boost in allotment activity undermining trust,” a orator told reporters.
UK’s May to tell Israeli PM Netanyahu that settlements criticise trust
Israel Arabs and Jews criticism residence demolitions
“But also to put brazen a really transparent position that we have taken of wanting to pursue a twin-track approach, recognising a right of Israel to live protected from terrorism.”
