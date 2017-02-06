Monday , 6 February 2017
Sania Mirza reveals tip behind successful marriage

Sania Mirza reveals tip behind successful marriage
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik on their matrimony day. PHOTO: FILESania Mirza and Shoaib Malik on their matrimony day. PHOTO: FILE

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has non-stop adult about her matrimony to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and what creates it successful.

Talking about her matrimony on Koffee With Karan, Sania avowed she is happily married, “I am! And we stay utterly distant from any other and that’s a tip of a marriage.” reports Miss Kyra. 

Sania Mirza all set to hiss on Koffee with Karan

Three years back, rumours were abuzz that a integrate has separate and is seeking divorce. However, Sania silenced a report with her statement.

She went on to say: “We transport so much. My father always jokes that his 31-year matrimony with my silent now is since of his tennis. He says a matrimony is unequivocally clever since one of us is always travelling.”

Prior to her matrimony with Shoaib, Sania was rumoured to have a attribute with Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor. When asked about it, Sania said, “I can’t remember. It was so prolonged ago. Nothing ever happened with any film actor.”

Sania Mirza on Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

Bollywood’s famous choreographer-cum-director Farah Khan common a famous cot with Sania on KWK, divulgence that she approached Wimbledon star numerous times for many object songs, though Sania incited each singular one down.

