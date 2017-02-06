Monday , 6 February 2017
Job-seekers with Muslim names face influence in UK, reveals survey

Job-seekers with Muslim names face influence in UK, reveals survey
An review by a BBC has found that employers are reduction expected to cruise field with Muslim names.

The trailer of a review shows a confused out man, vocalization about a bias, “I consider there are employees out there, as shortly as they see a Muslim name they could true divided contend no to that person.”

Pakistani-German women report life in Germany following calls for anathema on burqa

The male told researchers of a first-hand knowledge where he was deserted for a pursuit due to his religion. “He [employer] pronounced to me he’ll review by a CV and he’ll get behind to me,” he said. Excited to get his dream job, his hopes were dashed when a recruiter sent him a humiliating text: “My prior dislike of Islam has now hardened into genuine hate. That fake and decadent sacrament now threatens a possess societies.”

The pursuit seeker was now scared, “I indeed felt threatened. This chairman with so most hatred, he’s got my address. He can do something to my family.”

The job-seeker added that he was never short-listed for an talk until he altered his name to Hary Mason. “There were changes in a outcomes on my application. we was short-listed for an interview,” he said

Dutch MPs approve prejudiced anathema on burqa wearing in public

According to Tariq Modood during University of Bristol, a investigate valid that recruiters were inequitable in foster of those with some-more normal British names. A identical investigate conducted within his dialect found Muslim group to be 76 per cent reduction expected to be recruited than their white Christian counterparts.

This essay creatively seemed on a BBC. 

