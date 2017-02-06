Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition’s leader prize was denounced on Monday in Dubai.
PSL authority Najam Sethi, alongside captains of a 5 participating franchises, was benefaction on a arise where ‘The Spirit Trophy’ was presented to a media.
“It is a beautiful square of art,” pronounced Sethi. “Apart from a winning trophy, we will have 3 others as well. One is for a best batsman that is named after a late Hanif Muhammad. The subsequent one will be for a best bowler that will be named after a late Fazal Mahmood. And a final one will be for a best wicketkeeper of a contest and it will be named after a late Imtiaz Ahmed.”
Brand envoy of a PSL Ramiz Raja was also benefaction during a ceremony.
“Everything associated to PSL is five-star; a trophy, a teams, a managers, a coaches. we feel absolved to be a partial of such a energetic process,” he said. “It took a lot of tough work to put all in place in a initial edition. Plenty of people had their doubts if it will take-off, thankfully it did with drifting colors.”
The best thing about this year’s PSL is that a final is going to take place in Lahore that is good news for all a fans. This will be a good event for them to see their superstars. PSL has combined a shining sourroundings for cricket. It will be precious knowledge for immature players.
PSL2’s The Spirit Trophy denounced in Dubai
PHOTO COURTESY: TWITTER/ PSL
Teams upbeat about claiming PSL title
PSL opening rite set to go ‘Boombastic’ with Shaggy
