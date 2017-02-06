KARACHI: Former Pakistan football group captain Kaleemullah has been allocated as a envoy for a Quetta Gladiators for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), a Chaman-based striker reliable on Monday.
The Tulsa Roughnecks FC striker joins churned martial artist Ahmed Mujtaba as a envoy for Sarfraz Ahmed’s group for this season, while he will join a group in Dubai on Feb 11.
Kaleemullah hopes his partnership with a PSL authorization will assistance grow a competition of football and safeguard it reaches a wider assembly as cricket is a many renouned competition in a country.
“This partnership is a good approach to foster football,” a 23-year-old told The Express Tribune. “Most people in Pakistan are not meddlesome in examination football though we consider that this purpose with a Gladiators will positively assistance pull courtesy to a sport. Cricket is Pakistan’s biggest sport, there is no denying that and PSL is a biggest event. we wish this an assistance grow a competition of football.”
Kaleemullah combined that renouned sports can assistance a smaller, reduction renouned sports in a good way, while a achievers should get a possibility to be a partial of large events in a ability of being ambassadors for a PSL teams.
“This happens everywhere in a world,” pronounced Kaleemullah. “Sports, that are not so renouned in a country, would advantage from a recognition of a PSL. It happened in India and other countries too; star energy helps and cricket is one middle that can assistance football.”
He serve added, “It isn’t like cricketers don’t like football, they also play it. They follow general football and each cricketer appreciates football. They know about general players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and they follow a unfamiliar leagues too. So we feel this is a good approach to spend time with cricketers as well, and we all Pakistanis adore cricket including me.”
