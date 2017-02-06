Monday , 6 February 2017
Stranger Things 2 initial teaser is finally out and it looks intense

Stranger Things 2 initial teaser is finally out and it looks intense
The teaser trailer for deteriorate dual of Netflix’s strange series Stranger Things is here and it looks even some-more heated than a first!

It starts with an aged Eggnog commercial, that is cut brief to a noisy scream, presumably Mike’s, to call Eleven, who competence be alive after all!

Zooming in: Stranger than a prequel

Following thescream, Eleven wakes adult and we see an upside down, half support of her face. The teaser also reveals a new beast of sorts, that looks like a outrageous spider.

It also shows a uncanny drawing, that competence be of a new beast that was shown in a teaser.

Season two of Stranger Things is slated to recover in Oct 2017.

Watch a teaser here:

Stranger Things 2 initial teaser is finally out and it looks intense
