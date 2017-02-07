FAISALABAD: At slightest dual teenager children were killed after they fell into prohibited divert in dual opposite incidents on Monday. The military pronounced two-and-a-half year aged child Danish, son of Muhammad Amir, incidentally fell into a pot of prohibited divert in Gojra.
The child perceived serious bake injuries and was shifted to a internal sanatorium from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. However, due to his vicious condition he could not tarry and breathed his last. In another incident, Babar, 3, a proprietor of Sargodha Road, died of serious bake injuries when he incidentally fell in a large pot filled with prohibited milk.
Earlier in Dec 2016, a teenager was killed due to celebratory banishment during a marriage accepting in Faisalabad.
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.
