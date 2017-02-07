Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk

Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

FAISALABAD: At slightest dual teenager children were killed after they fell into prohibited divert in dual opposite incidents on Monday. The military pronounced two-and-a-half year aged child Danish, son of Muhammad Amir, incidentally fell into a pot of prohibited divert in Gojra.

The child perceived serious bake injuries and was shifted to a internal sanatorium from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. However, due to his vicious condition he could not tarry and breathed his last. In another incident, Babar, 3, a proprietor of Sargodha Road, died of serious bake injuries when he incidentally fell in a large pot filled with prohibited milk.

Earlier in Dec 2016, a teenager was killed due to celebratory banishment during a marriage accepting in Faisalabad.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Uneasy situation: Emergency wards adult to their necks in attendants
Panel discussion: What’s to censure for disappearing reading habits?
From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid
Minting money: Jeweller seeks probity opposite officials of 10 military stations
Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk
Notice issued: Lawyer seeks legal examine into vessel accident
The strong pen: Sahiwal and Okara to get their possess varsities
Historical city: Uch Sharif: where a tabernacle enlightenment began
Bringing a change: ‘More powers should be given to LG members in farming areas’
UK orator says against to permitting Trump to residence parliament
An enabling sourroundings for women

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions