Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid

From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Showbiz 0
From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

SARGODHA: A merchant was gunned down in banishment occurrence within Bhagtanwala military boundary in Sargodha on Monday.

A military central pronounced Amer Khalji, a merchant by contention and a proprietor of Sargodha, was on his approach home from Bhagtanwala on a motorcycle when unclear armed persons intercepted him nearby Chak No 84 and attempted to waylay bullion ornaments and income from him.

However, when he showed resistance, a outlaws non-stop glow on him from indicate vacant operation and fled a scene. As a result, Amer was killed on a spot. The physique was handed over a family after postmortem. Police have purebred box opposite unclear culprits and started investigation.

Fatal highway accidents

Two people were killed in opposite highway accidents in Sahiwal and Mianai military limits. Police pronounced Zaib Ahmad Awan, a proprietor of Habibabad, Sahiwal, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha Road when a dumper strike him. Resultantly, Zaib died on a mark while a dumper motorist fled a scene.

In another incident, a speeding automobile strike a walking Muhammad Bashir during Bhera, Bhalwal Road murdering him on a spot.

Arms, ammunition seized

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested dual indicted and recovered bootleg weapons from them. Police orator pronounced during slight checking Phularwan military flagged down a car on Bhalwal Road and recovered 4 Kalashnikovs and 75,000 bullets from a vehicle. The indicted were identified as Subhanallah and Naeem Khan, both residents of Peshawar. The weapons were being smuggled from Peshawar to Sahiwal district.

Traffic violations

The Excise and Taxation dialect has started operation opposite vehicles carrying bootleg series plates, coloured glasses, immature series plates, blue lights and taxation defaulters. ET Director Rana Intikhab Hussain pronounced twelve teams of ET dialect of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha districts carried out operations during several points and checked 6,000 vehicles.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Uneasy situation: Emergency wards adult to their necks in attendants
Panel discussion: What’s to censure for disappearing reading habits?
From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid
Minting money: Jeweller seeks probity opposite officials of 10 military stations
Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk
Notice issued: Lawyer seeks legal examine into vessel accident
The strong pen: Sahiwal and Okara to get their possess varsities
Historical city: Uch Sharif: where a tabernacle enlightenment began
Bringing a change: ‘More powers should be given to LG members in farming areas’
UK orator says against to permitting Trump to residence parliament
An enabling sourroundings for women

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions