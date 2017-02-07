SARGODHA: A merchant was gunned down in banishment occurrence within Bhagtanwala military boundary in Sargodha on Monday.
A military central pronounced Amer Khalji, a merchant by contention and a proprietor of Sargodha, was on his approach home from Bhagtanwala on a motorcycle when unclear armed persons intercepted him nearby Chak No 84 and attempted to waylay bullion ornaments and income from him.
However, when he showed resistance, a outlaws non-stop glow on him from indicate vacant operation and fled a scene. As a result, Amer was killed on a spot. The physique was handed over a family after postmortem. Police have purebred box opposite unclear culprits and started investigation.
Fatal highway accidents
Two people were killed in opposite highway accidents in Sahiwal and Mianai military limits. Police pronounced Zaib Ahmad Awan, a proprietor of Habibabad, Sahiwal, was travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha Road when a dumper strike him. Resultantly, Zaib died on a mark while a dumper motorist fled a scene.
In another incident, a speeding automobile strike a walking Muhammad Bashir during Bhera, Bhalwal Road murdering him on a spot.
Arms, ammunition seized
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested dual indicted and recovered bootleg weapons from them. Police orator pronounced during slight checking Phularwan military flagged down a car on Bhalwal Road and recovered 4 Kalashnikovs and 75,000 bullets from a vehicle. The indicted were identified as Subhanallah and Naeem Khan, both residents of Peshawar. The weapons were being smuggled from Peshawar to Sahiwal district.
Traffic violations
The Excise and Taxation dialect has started operation opposite vehicles carrying bootleg series plates, coloured glasses, immature series plates, blue lights and taxation defaulters. ET Director Rana Intikhab Hussain pronounced twelve teams of ET dialect of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha districts carried out operations during several points and checked 6,000 vehicles.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.
