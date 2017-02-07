Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle

Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Sports 0
Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) has spent millions over a past 2.5 years while perplexing to discharge crime from executive departments by legislations, reforms and changes.

The SRU, before named a Special Monitoring Unit of a Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, has announced a losses to safeguard clarity and burden of a opening of a duration given it started functioning in 2014.

To safeguard available atmosphere for citizens, a reforms section has introduced legislations and ensured doing of legislations like a Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act, a Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction Licensees Act.

The section also helped in a introduction of customised series plates, re-registration of out-of-province vehicles, digitisation of registration books, change in tenure of series plates, chastisement on not displaying central or confidence featured series plates and a chastisement on tawdry series plates.

Legislation on a Women Protection Authority, Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority as good as a e-challan system, boost in motorcycle finds and commission share of income of trade crew are also in process.

The SRU has ensured a 180-degree change in a operative of a Punjab Excise and Taxation (ET) Department to make a complement open accessible underneath a Transport Sahulat Programme.

To safeguard equal standing of women in multitude and providing them protection, service and justice, a SRU has set adult women centres, Women on Wheels, an anti-harassment android application, gender sensitisation in a curriculum and transport entertainment initiatives.

Under a amicable reforms programme, a SRU introduced indication graveyards (Shehr-e-Khamoshan), old-age adults programme and mobile and on-ground libraries.

Under a programme of Women on Wheels, a section lerned 694 women in 5 districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha to float bicycles. Another 2,000 women are underneath training in these districts.

SRU Director-General Salman Sufi told The Express Tribune that all programmes directed during ensuring a available atmosphere for adults and to discharge corruption.

As partial of a arch minister’s office, a SRU operates as an eccentric think-tank to advise a government. It strategizes and implements 10-year skeleton for opposite departments.

Revealing a losses of SRU, Salman pronounced a section spent Rs9.19 million, of that Rs4.14 million was spent on a salaries alone.

Giving a relapse of a sum amount, he pronounced Rs27,728 were spent on write bills; Rs280,448 on transport allowances; Rs14,305 on fuel; Rs565,960 on promotion and publicity; Rs1.23 million on purchasing computers and associated equipment; Rs80,000 on seat and fixtures; Rs2 million on remuneration of services while Rs851,587 were spent on diverse expenses.

“This is a taxpayers’ income and a losses should be done public,” Salman said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Uneasy situation: Emergency wards adult to their necks in attendants
Panel discussion: What’s to censure for disappearing reading habits?
From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation bid
Minting money: Jeweller seeks probity opposite officials of 10 military stations
Fighting corruption: Punjab’s reforms expostulate continues during full throttle
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in prohibited milk
Notice issued: Lawyer seeks legal examine into vessel accident
The strong pen: Sahiwal and Okara to get their possess varsities
Historical city: Uch Sharif: where a tabernacle enlightenment began
Bringing a change: ‘More powers should be given to LG members in farming areas’
UK orator says against to permitting Trump to residence parliament
An enabling sourroundings for women

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions