LAHORE: A goldsmith reached a district and sessions justice to find movement opposite officials of 10 opposite military stations. He claimed a cops had assimilated army to form a squad that would harass people.
Rashid Ali, a jeweller pronounced military officials, along with a think named Abid Mansha, raided his emporium and took him to military stations where he was kept underneath bootleg detention. They after demanded bribes for his protected release.
After profitable a demanded bribe, a postulant claimed he would be expelled with an declaration that he would not be arrested again. He combined a cops would bluster to kill him in an ‘encounter’ when he challenged their actions and protested his innocence. The male would contend that he was conducting a legitimate business and confirmed a plain repute in a market. The postulant pronounced a “blackmailing” began in 2011 and he paid income to officials of 10 military stations during opposite times.
Rashid pronounced he paid Rs3,550,000 to a officials of CIA Harbanspura, CIA Cantt, CIA Kahna, Defense, CIA Sargodha, CIA Ghaziabad, CIA Model Town, Chicha Watni City military station, Muridkay City military hire and others.
He told a justice that Abid Mansha, along with his family, had visited his emporium and handed over 4 bangles, observant they wanted a new bullion set after removing a equipment melted. However, according to a petitioner, Abid after told him that he had systematic a set from another jeweller. He asked Rashid to squeeze a melted gold, though a latter refused, observant he did not understanding in such transactions. The postulant claimed a patron finally left with a gold.
Rashid pronounced 3 months later, a Harbanspura military initial conducted a raid and arrested him on a drift that he purchased stolen gold. He pronounced a 10th raid, that was a final in a sequence, was conducted by Sheikhupura military officials who were led by Sub Inspector Yousaf Virk.
He officials a forced him to give a created matter that pronounced a jeweller concluded to compensate Rs200,000 in a stolen bullion case. Rashid pronounced he had even purebred a box opposite Abid, who he claims is a surveillance of a police, though he after learnt that a indicted was not nominated in a case.
The jeweller claimed to have paid Rs250,000 to a Harbanspura police, Rs300,000 to Cantt CIA Lahore, Rs150,000 RA Bazar police, Rs.400,000 Kahna police, Rs.200,000 to Defence police, Rs.500,000 to Sargodha CIA, Rs.300,000 to Ghaziabad CIA, Rs.350,000 to Model Town CIA, and Rs.1.100,000 to other stations.
When contacted, SI Yousaf Virk of City Muridkay military pronounced that a postulant would squeeze stolen bullion from a groups of bandits. He pronounced there was a matter of a postulant in that he concluded to Rs200,000 as a liberation amount. The policeman pronounced a allegations intended by a postulant were fabricated.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.
