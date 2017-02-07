Notice issued: Lawyer seeks legal examine into vessel accident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has given dual weeks to a Punjab arch secretary to record his comments on a Nankana Sahib occurrence where a vessel capsized with over 100 passengers onboard on Friday.
On Monday, Justice Atir Mehmood released a notice on a petition filed by Advocate Yousaf Javed seeking a legal exploration of a accident.
The postulant submitted in justice that some-more than 100 people, including children and women, drowned in a Ravi River. Similar mishaps, he added, had occurred during a stream since of overloading on a boats due to unavailability of a overpass to bond Sheikhupura or Nankana with Okara.
Yousaf pronounced construction of a overpass was started in 1998 though it had nonetheless to be completed. In 2006, afterwards counterclaim apportion Rao Sikandar Iqbal had claimed that primary apportion authorized another Rs310 million supports for a Syed Wala Bridge though no work was started. Not some-more than 50% work had been finished on a overpass in 18 years.
He pronounced steady grants were allocated for a construction that did not finish in 18 years while a bridges for Metro Bus in Lahore were finished within a few months. This, he claimed, showed a taste of a rulers to those vital outward Lahore.
The postulant pronounced there was no approach approach to bond Sheikhupura or Nankana Sahib with Okara other than boats. Daily hundreds of people use these precarious boats to go to their jobs or see their relatives. People also use these boats to ride animals, tractors and cars.
The counsel purported a collision took place only since of a government’s disaster and a discriminatory opinion towards people outward Lahore. Dozens of people died in a incident, though a authorities swept a whole part underneath a carpet, he alleged.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 7th, 2017.
