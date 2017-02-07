the conflict took place in a early hours of Tuesday morning. PHOTO: PPI
At slightest two policemen were harmed when a self-murder bomber rammed his car into a police hire in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.
According to military officials, a conflict took place in a early hours of Tuesday, injuring dual officials on avocation during a gate. “The repairs to a military hire is extensive,” a military official told The Express Tribune. “It apparently seems like a car borne self-murder attack” he added.
A apportionment of a military hire collapsed due to a explosion, however, a impact of a blast seemed to have influenced a area outward a military station. This is a second suicide conflict on Mandan military station.
Last week, during slightest 9 people were harmed in a roadside blast targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) car in Peshawar. The procession was flitting by Charsadda Road in a office of Dauadzai military station when it came underneath attack. “About 6 of a harmed are civilians while 3 of them are confidence personnel,” Rescue 1122 orator Bilal Faizi said.
Two cops harmed in self-murder conflict during Bannu military station
the conflict took place in a early hours of Tuesday morning. PHOTO: PPI
At slightest two policemen were harmed when a self-murder bomber rammed his car into a police hire in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.
According to military officials, a conflict took place in a early hours of Tuesday, injuring dual officials on avocation during a gate. “The repairs to a military hire is extensive,” a military official told The Express Tribune. “It apparently seems like a car borne self-murder attack” he added.
9 harmed in blast targeting FC car in Peshawar
A apportionment of a military hire collapsed due to a explosion, however, a impact of a blast seemed to have influenced a area outward a military station. This is a second suicide conflict on Mandan military station.
Last week, during slightest 9 people were harmed in a roadside blast targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) car in Peshawar. The procession was flitting by Charsadda Road in a office of Dauadzai military station when it came underneath attack. “About 6 of a harmed are civilians while 3 of them are confidence personnel,” Rescue 1122 orator Bilal Faizi said.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
When Salman Khan roughly slapped Varun Dhawan
February 7, 2017
From point-blank: Trader shot passed during spoliation ...
February 7, 2017
Accident: Two minors killed after descending in ...
February 7, 2017
Bringing a change: ‘More powers should be ...
February 7, 2017