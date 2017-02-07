Varun – who was about 7 years aged during a time – pronounced a Sultan star had asked him to residence him as ‘Salman bhai’ instead of uncle. “I went for a hearing uncover of Judwaa and called him Salman Uncle, that done him unequivocally upset,” The Hindustan Times quoted Varun as saying. “He told me ‘I will slap we if we call me that. Call me Salman bhai. we don’t caring if you’re David Dhawan’s son. we won’t concede we inside a entertainment if we call me uncle’,” suggested a actor.
Varun is now sharpened for Judwaa 2 – a reboot of a film his father done with Salman twenty years ago. He also shared that he spoke with Salman before sharpened began and does not wish to defect him.
“We all have oral to him… it’s a personal thing. His blessings are always there. we don’t wish to defect Salman, Sajid Khan, David Dhawan or the audience,” he said.
When asked if he was nervous, Varun responded, “I am not meditative about it though we all keep reminding me. As an actor, we do films for a audience. When we do a film, we don’t consider about apropos this or that or if my cost will travel as an actor. we don’t consider all this. Eventually assembly should like your film.”
When Salman Khan roughly slapped Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan. PHOTO: FILE
It seems like even someone like Salman Khan can't reason behind a unequivocally disobedient though good Varun Dhawan.
Bollywood’s star tyro has recently suggested a story about how he called Salman an “uncle” behind in 1997 and a latter scarcely slapped him for it.
When Salman ‘pulled up’ Varun for checking out Katrina
