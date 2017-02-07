Lyon, O’Keefe spin to dual spin greats

The categorical things we get divided from those guys is severe a batter’s defence, says O’Keefe. PHOTO: REUTERS
SYDNEY: Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe have sought assistance from dual of Test cricket’s biggest off-spinners forward of Australia’s array in India after this month.
The front-line span approached New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori and Australia’s arch destroyer in Sri Lanka final year, Rangana Herath, for recommendation forward of a four-Test tour, that starts on Feb 23 in Pune.
Between them, left-arm spinners Vettori and Herath have prisoner some-more than 700 Test wickets and exaggerate superb performances in Asia.
“The categorical things we get divided from those guys is severe a batter’s defence,” O’Keefe told Cricket Australia’s website on Tuesday from a team’s pre-tour training stay in Dubai.
“And if we can ceaselessly put a round in a right area, given these conditions will spin some-more than what we’re used to during home, that will assistance us.
“It’s about building vigour and not being overawed,” he added.
Following final month’s Sydney Test win opposite Pakistan, O’Keefe worked with former England general and associate left-armer Monty Panesar during a National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.
Panesar is one of a few unfamiliar spinners to ambience a Test array feat on a subcontinent after England pennyless a 27-year drought when they kick India during home 2-1 in 2012. He broken India in a second compare in Mumbai with 11 wickets and corroborated that adult with 5 wickets in a third Test win in Kolkata.
“He talked about being means to adjust unequivocally fast and on a mark and also being means to take divided a batter’s scoring options in regards to boundaries,” pronounced O’Keefe of his time operative with Panesar.
Australia, who have not won a Test compare in India in scarcely 13 years, have strengthened their spin options with a inclusion in a furloughed celebration of youngsters Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.
