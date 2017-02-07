Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Elliott Abrams is Trump's heading claimant for emissary secretary of state

Elliott Abrams is Trump’s heading claimant for emissary secretary of state
US President Donald J Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald J Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON DC: Elliott Abrams, who served in unfamiliar process roles for presidents Ronald Reagan and George W Bush, is President Donald Trump’s heading claimant to be emissary secretary of state, a source informed with a matter pronounced on Monday.

Abrams is to accommodate Trump during a White House on Tuesday along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Iranian child seeking puncture eye medicine arrives in New York

Abrams, 69, final served in supervision in a Bush White House, initial as a Middle East consultant on a National Security Council and after as a tellurian democracy plan adviser.

Another claimant for a position was former diplomat Paula Dobriansky, a source said, while adding that it seemed Abrams had a inside track.

