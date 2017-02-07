Tuesday , 7 February 2017
LG to betray ‘Big Screen’ smartphone soon

LG to betray ‘Big Screen’ smartphone soon
PHOTO: REUTERS

LG has forsaken another spirit of what to design from a arriving flagship device G6 forward of Mobile World Congress subsequent month.
If we go by a images on a central invites sent to media organisations, a G6 is teased as carrying a “Big Screen…That Fits”. The association will betray a flagship device on Feb 26.

Will Samsung recover a foldable smartphone this year?

The difference and blueprint continue to spirit during a device with minimal bezel, that backs adult images formerly leaked. LG’s 18:9 ratio arrangement is branded “Full Vision”.

PHOTO: LG

Taking a taunt during Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7, LG also betrothed a business that their new device will not explode.

LG G6 competence be entrance with Google Assistant

Earlier, reports suggested that LG might be in talks with Google to supplement an AI partner to a latest operation of smartphones that embody a much-awaited G6.

Since Samsung’s Galaxy S8 entrance will be delayed, LG has a event to fill a Android void.

This essay creatively seemed on Engadget.

