My son is a many beautiful man, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

My son is a many beautiful man, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

My son is a many beautiful man, says Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan PHOTO: KOI MOI

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their initial child – a son named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi – in December. While there is no doubt about his good looks, that run in his genes, silent Kareena believes her toddler is a many beautiful male in India.

Talking about what she wants Taimur to get from Saif and herself to Hindustan Times, the Ki and Ka actor said, “My son is a many beautiful male on this side of a equator, in India technically. You will see soon.”

Delighted to acquire Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into a world. Both mom and son are healthy and doing well.

A print posted by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on Dec 22, 2016 during 10:39am PST

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan sanctified with baby boy

Throughout her pregnancy, Kareena kept herself utterly active. She thanked her understanding family for her work ethics, observant she schooled to conduct work and home from a really best. “I consider women adore to multitask. And we consider out there, there are some-more operative women today, as there ever were. And in my family, my sister [Karisma Kapoor] has worked after her kids, my mother-in-law [Sharmila Tagore] has worked after her kids,” the Jab We Met actor said.

“In fact, when Saif was 3 years old, she [Sharmila] did act in films. She has always been a operative woman. we have come from that family and been desirous by really clever women in my possess family.”

Talking about her possess family, Kareena said, “I have a understanding family, understanding mom [Babita], sister and father [Randhir Kapoor] who are extremely understanding and always like ‘you should always work’. we have always offset time between my father and my work and we don’t see any disproportion now.”

New mommy Kareena glows on cooking date with hubby Saif

Revealing the secret behind her eager and flawless skin, Kareena said she interjection her parents for the amazing genes. “Honestly, we do not take caring and we am sanctified with good skin since of my genes. Genetically, my mom and my father have extraordinary skin. My mom compartment today, like actually, has intense skin.”

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

 

