Broos takes a puncture during Liverpool’s Matip after AFCON triumph
Photo: Reuters
Cameroon trainer Hugo Broos taunted Liveprool defender Joel Matip after a Indomitable Lions clinched their fifth Africa Cup of Nations climax final week.
Matip, who final played for Cameroon in an AFCON qualifier in Sep 2015, was among a many players who deserted a call-up to Broos’ patrol for a contest in Gabon.
Egypt salutes group after ‘dignified’ performance
Cameroon demeanour to destiny after African Cup of Nations triumph
