Broos takes a puncture during Liverpool's Matip after AFCON triumph

Broos takes a puncture during Liverpool’s Matip after AFCON triumph
Photo: Reuters

Cameroon trainer Hugo Broos taunted Liveprool defender Joel Matip after a Indomitable Lions clinched their fifth Africa Cup of Nations climax final week.

Matip, who final played for Cameroon in an AFCON qualifier in Sep 2015, was among a many players who deserted a call-up to Broos’ patrol for a contest in Gabon.

Egypt salutes group after ‘dignified’ performance

And Broos, whose side cumulative a monumental come-from-behind 2-1 win opposite Egypt in a final on Sunday, believes a players who missed out on a contest would be woeful their decision.

“There was a lot of difficulty before; players who wouldn’t come with us,” pronounced Broos after a final. “OK, it’s their decision. But maybe they are observant now to themselves, ‘S***! Why didn’t we go with them?’”

Cameroon demeanour to destiny after African Cup of Nations triumph

He added: “We came here and we consider nobody suspicion we would go so far. We attempted to get by a initial round. We did it. So we said, ‘OK, let’s see what happens opposite Senegal’. We won a diversion again. Then we get a boost of certainty and from that time we believed that if we got a bit propitious we could win a final.”

 

