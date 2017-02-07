Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Iranian stone rope Kook performs in Pakistan

Iranian stone rope Kook performs in Pakistan

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Sports 0
Iranian stone rope Kook performs in Pakistan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO:PUBLICITY PHOTO:PUBLICITY

PHOTO:PUBLICITY

PHOTO:PUBLICITYPHOTO:PUBLICITY
PHOTO:PUBLICITY PHOTO:PUBLICITY
PHOTO:PUBLICITY PHOTO:PUBLICITY

LAHORE  : Iranian stone rope Kook took Lahore by charge when it achieved in a city on Monday night. As a brood of song aficionados flocked to Alhamra Hall, a unit gave a audiences a ambience of Persian exemplary song alongside Pakistani Qawwal Sher Miandad.

PHOTO:PUBLICITY PHOTO:PUBLICITY

PHOTO:PUBLICITY

While a rope has been behaving in several partial of Lahore, a initial opening was hold during Shahi Hammam final week. According to a rope members, it was a smashing knowledge to perform in a city as their songs were widely appreciated by a crowds on both occasions. Meanwhile, a assembly was mesmerized by a opposite styles of qawwali by Miandad.

East meets west: Bridging cultures by song   

“The Iranian rope was invited in Lahore to inspire internal artists that also achieved with them. We also wanted to deliver a abounding song story and traditions to them. More of such events will be hold in Lahore,” authority Alhamra Arts Council, Kamran Lashari, told The Express Tribune.

PHOTO:PUBLICITYPHOTO:PUBLICITY

PHOTO:PUBLICITY

“Alhamra Arts legislature is doing their best for a graduation of internal culture. We are organising opposite informative activities. A few days ago, we set adult a Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Fusion festival as well,” he added. Executive executive of a Lahore Arts Council Atta Muhamamd Khan was also benefaction during a event. Other attendees enclosed students and families.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below. 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Trump takes drugs for hair-loss, reveals physician
Iranian stone rope Kook performs in Pakistan
My son is a many beautiful man, says Kareena Kapoor Khan
Riasat century gives Pakistan seventh unbroken win in Blind World Cup
At slightest 19 killed in self-murder blast during Afghan Supreme Court
Pakistan, ADB pointer $325m loan understanding for purify energy supply
LG to betray ‘Big Screen’ smartphone soon
Elliott Abrams is Trump’s heading claimant for emissary secretary of state
Kremlin says it wants reparation from Fox News over Putin comments
Israel legalises settler homes on private Palestinian land
Lyon, O’Keefe spin to dual spin greats
Start-up heat grips immature tech-savvy Indians

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions