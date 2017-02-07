LAHORE : Iranian stone rope Kook took Lahore by charge when it achieved in a city on Monday night. As a brood of song aficionados flocked to Alhamra Hall, a unit gave a audiences a ambience of Persian exemplary song alongside Pakistani Qawwal Sher Miandad.
PHOTO:PUBLICITY
While a rope has been behaving in several partial of Lahore, a initial opening was hold during Shahi Hammam final week. According to a rope members, it was a smashing knowledge to perform in a city as their songs were widely appreciated by a crowds on both occasions. Meanwhile, a assembly was mesmerized by a opposite styles of qawwali by Miandad.
“The Iranian rope was invited in Lahore to inspire internal artists that also achieved with them. We also wanted to deliver a abounding song story and traditions to them. More of such events will be hold in Lahore,” authority Alhamra Arts Council, Kamran Lashari, told The Express Tribune.
PHOTO:PUBLICITY
“Alhamra Arts legislature is doing their best for a graduation of internal culture. We are organising opposite informative activities. A few days ago, we set adult a Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Fusion festival as well,” he added. Executive executive of a Lahore Arts Council Atta Muhamamd Khan was also benefaction during a event. Other attendees enclosed students and families.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Iranian stone rope Kook performs in Pakistan
PHOTO:PUBLICITY
LAHORE : Iranian stone rope Kook took Lahore by charge when it achieved in a city on Monday night. As a brood of song aficionados flocked to Alhamra Hall, a unit gave a audiences a ambience of Persian exemplary song alongside Pakistani Qawwal Sher Miandad.
PHOTO:PUBLICITY
While a rope has been behaving in several partial of Lahore, a initial opening was hold during Shahi Hammam final week. According to a rope members, it was a smashing knowledge to perform in a city as their songs were widely appreciated by a crowds on both occasions. Meanwhile, a assembly was mesmerized by a opposite styles of qawwali by Miandad.
East meets west: Bridging cultures by song
“The Iranian rope was invited in Lahore to inspire internal artists that also achieved with them. We also wanted to deliver a abounding song story and traditions to them. More of such events will be hold in Lahore,” authority Alhamra Arts Council, Kamran Lashari, told The Express Tribune.
PHOTO:PUBLICITY
“Alhamra Arts legislature is doing their best for a graduation of internal culture. We are organising opposite informative activities. A few days ago, we set adult a Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Fusion festival as well,” he added. Executive executive of a Lahore Arts Council Atta Muhamamd Khan was also benefaction during a event. Other attendees enclosed students and families.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pakistan, ADB pointer $325m loan understanding for ...
February 7, 2017
Kremlin says it wants reparation from Fox ...
February 7, 2017
Start-up heat grips immature tech-savvy Indians
February 7, 2017
Trump’s America: A new area of indeterminate ...
February 7, 2017