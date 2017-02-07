Riasat century gives Pakistan seventh unbroken win in Blind World Cup

An dominant century by Riasat Khan guided Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to their seventh unbroken win in a T20 World Cup for a Blind as they degraded Bangladesh by 151 runs on Tuesday.
Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted a sum of 295-2 in their allotted 20 overs as Riasat crushed 6 fours in his 52-ball 104-run hit to build a 147-run partnership with Badar Munir, who scored 93 off 32 runs studded with 18 fours and dual sixes.
Riasat voiced his pleasure during assisting his side register their seventh unbroken win that ensured that Pakistan say their tip position in a table.
“This is a seventh true win of a contest and we all are happy that we have remained dominant compartment now,” Riasat told The Express Tribune. “Now we have dual joining matches left and we are assured that we will win. Today [Tuesday] was my day though we didn’t do anything alone; my teammates were to behind me adult whenever needed. Munir and Jamil unequivocally upheld me well. The century was probable usually since of these two.”
Meanwhile in a other matches, India degraded New Zealand by 9 wickets and West Indies kick South Africa by 65 runs.
Photo Courtesy: PBCC
Pakistan make it 6 wins in 6 in Blind World Cup
Following a exclusion of Munir, Riasat afterwards shaped a 125-run partnership with captain Muhammad Jamil, who done 72 off 30 balls, to post an commanding total.
Bangladesh’s Abdullah Zobir and Mohammad Faisal claimed a wicket a square for 51 and 73 runs respectively.
Chasing 296, Bangladesh were discharged for 144-7 as Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Munir, Riasat and Israr Hassan took one wicket every giving divided 17, 20, 23 and 27 runs respectively.
Bangladesh’s Muhammad Abdul Malek (61) was a tip scorer for his side.
Pakistan toughest opponent: Indian blind cricket group coach
