STOCKHOLM: Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, whose prolonged career enclosed collaborations with Stephane Grappelli, Josephine Baker and Duke Ellington, died on Tuesday during a age of 100.
Born in 1916 in Copenhagen to German parents, he started operative professionally during a age of 17 and enjoyed a career that spanned 8 decades.
He accompanied many of a greats of 20th century renouned music, including Fats Waller, Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt and Lionel Hampton.
“I am mostly indicted of being a chameleon,” Asmussen, who also acted and painted, told a Danish journal final year.
“I contingency contend that we broadly agree. we am always embarking on opposite projects.”
Asmussen died only weeks brief of his 101st birthday on Feb 28.
February 7, 2017
