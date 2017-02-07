Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100

Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Commerce 0
Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: AFPPHOTO: AFP

PHOTO: AFP

STOCKHOLM: Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen, whose prolonged career enclosed collaborations with Stephane Grappelli, Josephine Baker and Duke Ellington, died on Tuesday during a age of 100.

Born in 1916 in Copenhagen to German parents, he started operative professionally during a age of 17 and enjoyed a career that spanned 8 decades.

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt passes away

He accompanied many of a greats of 20th century renouned music, including Fats Waller, Edith Piaf, Django Reinhardt and Lionel Hampton.

“I am mostly indicted of being a chameleon,” Asmussen, who also acted and painted, told a Danish journal final year.

“I contingency contend that we broadly agree. we am always embarking on opposite projects.”

Asmussen died only weeks brief of his 101st birthday on Feb 28.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
Trump’s Afghan options
Taking a prick out of Quetta report
Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged 100
Cold start, nukes and MAD
A rough start
Three K-P sisters make it to explosve ordering squad
Strategising response to Trump
Economic hitmen
Ill-planned high-rise projects
China’s forex pot dump to nearby six-year low
Waseem’s WBC pretension in danger as supervision fails to recover funds

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions