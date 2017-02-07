Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Indian Border Security Force soldiers unit along a India-Pakistan limit blockade about 27 KM from Wagah on Jan 13, 2013. PHOTO: AFPIndian Border Security Force soldiers unit along a India-Pakistan limit blockade about 27 KM from Wagah on Jan 13, 2013. PHOTO: AFP

A municipal harmed by Indian banishment along a Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries.

“Victim jack-of-all-trades of Indian glow in Khuiratta zone currently succumbed to injuries. Another trusting life mislaid to Indian insane attitude,” DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor pronounced on twitter.

Earlier today, a military’s media wing pronounced Indian army resorted to unprovoked banishment during a sector, injuring 20-year-old Ashfaq who was rushed to sanatorium for treatment. The matter combined that Pakistan Army responded to a unprovoked banishment in a wise manner.

India resorts to ‘unprovoked’ banishment along Working Boundary

On Monday, Indian infantry resorted to banishment along a Working Boundary in Zafarwal sector, with Pakistan Rangers Punjab “responding effectively” to a aggression.

Last month, Indian army disregarded a ceasefire as they dismissed opposite Jandrot, Nikyal, Baroh and Khanjar areas. Indian charge continued unabated as a defilement was reported 5 times.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian army committed during slightest 178 ceasefire violations along a LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, murdering 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.

