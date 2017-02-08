CCP issues uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk

ISLAMABAD: The antitrust watchdog has instituted record opposite Kaymu.pk – an online trade height – on allegations of false selling practices, as a initial exploration found that it was not assembly a obligations with courtesy to disputes between a seller and buyer.
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has released a uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk, according to an central handout.
The CCP has purported a trade height indulged in false selling practices with courtesy to fortitude of disputes between buyers and sellers, lapse policy, remuneration and shipping methods and false terms and conditions so deceiving consumers in defilement of Section 10 of a Competition Act, 2010.
Kaymu.pk sells consumer products like electronics, shoes, clothes, trinket and cameras. It is a try of Rocket Internet in Pakistan along with Carmudi, Lamudi, EasyTaxi and FoodPanda.
Africa Internet Group (AIG) launched a website in Dec 2012, that is an e-commerce association in Africa. AIG is now handling in 26 countries and is concerned in formulating 71 companies in 8 opposite verticals given a inception, that includes online retail, food grouping platform, online marketplace, genuine estate marketplace, car marketplace, cab hailing, online transport group and counterpart to counterpart (P2P) lending marketplace.
The complaint
The CCP conducted an enquiry on receiving a censure from a Pakistani citizen alleging that Kaymu.pk is concerned in false selling practices by committing opposite violations. The complainant had bought a wristwatch by regulating a Kaymu.pk platform.
“The box of a watch was ripped and a watch itself was really opposite as compared to a one shown in a product outline on a website,” according to a complainant.
After analysing a facts, a enquiry news found Kaymu.pk of deceiving a business around self-contradictory information supposing on a website and by repudiation of satisfactory warnings with courtesy to a seller’s lapse policy, pronounced a CCP.
Kaymu.pk response
At a exploration stage, a website government replied, “It is conjunction a manufacturer/seller of a product nor does it have a shortcoming of ensuring a peculiarity of a product. The website’s requirement does not embody placement of a product, a development, designing, selling or supplying.
CCP issues uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
