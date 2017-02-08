Dispute resolution: FTO vows prompt preference on taxpayer complaints

MULTAN: The design of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) offices is to yield a prompt and inexpensive approach of addressing a grievances of taxpayers opposite maladministration on a partial of employees of a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), an FTO confidant says.
“Around 1,807 complaints are rubbed by a FTO offices opposite a nation annually,” M Siddique, Adviser (Implementation and Monitoring), pronounced during a seminar on “Public recognition and advocacy about brawl fortitude resource of a Federal Tax Ombudsman” for middle and small-scale enterprises on Tuesday.
Elaborating, Siddique pronounced taxpayers could record complaints with a FTO by courier, by hand, by email or online. The services of FTO offices were giveaway of assign and citizen-friendly and a complaints were motionless within 60 days, he said.
Form-A is accessible on a FTO website for camp complaints by a taxpayers and a form can also be performed from a FTO offices and a categorical secretariat.
Speaking on a occasion, FTO Director General Muhammad Asif, while highlighting a chronological perspective, pronounced a ombudsman bureau was determined in 1983 in Pakistan since in 2000 an eccentric FTO bureau came into being.
There are 150 ombudsman offices around a world.
Chamber of Small Traders President Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui insisted that a series of taxpayers had increasing by 0.4 million and a income collection peaked 20%.
In annoy of that, he argued, traders were being tormented by taxation managers and they were victimised whenever they went to a FTO or any justice of law.
The taxation managers not usually froze bank accounts though also drew a volume by melancholy bank managers, he said, adding a Intelligence and Investigation Wing of a FBR also tormented a traders.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
