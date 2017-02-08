NEPRA dismisses explain of additional Rs62b collection in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has discharged a explain of additional Rs62-billion remuneration by consumers to K-Electric and has termed statements of a Ministry of Water and Power an try to boar seeds of conflict in multitude and break a substructure of a association of Pakistan.
The regulator’s remarks came after a energy method in a minute about dual weeks ago argued that K-Electric had collected billions of rupees from Karachi consumers by extreme tariff determination.
It also asked a regulator to make composition in new tariff in sequence to compensate a additional volume behind to a consumers.
Responding to a ministry, a regulator, in a hard-hitting letter, pronounced a conclusions drawn by a Ministry of Water and Power were not usually incorrect, though were also formed on perfect disagreement of a performance-based multi-year tariff regime.
“An bid has been done … to give an sense that consumers of Karachi have been discriminated compared to a rest of Pakistan,” Nepra said, while job a pierce deplorable.
“It appears to be a blatant try to assail and criticise a opening and feat of Nepra and a benefaction government,” a regulator said, adding such groundless and ungrounded allegations could have critical repercussions for well-spoken functioning of a whole energy sector.
According to Nepra, a additional distinction warranted by K-Electric during financial years 2012, 2013 and 2014 have already been practiced to a balance of Rs12 billion with an authorized ‘claw-back’ resource and a regulator has already given decisions in this regard.
Furthermore, a claw-back resource with honour to additional increase warranted in 2015 and 2016 is now underneath care and service in this courtesy will be supposing to a consumers in suitability with a multi-year tariff framework.
Nepra argued that no additional tariff had been charged from a consumers of K-Electric since a uniform tariff is germane via Pakistan including a area lonesome by K-Electric.
“Although Nepra determines a apart tariff for any of a placement companies and K-Electric, a government, following a possess socio-economic objectives, provides funding or levy a assign in sequence to make a consumer tariff uniform all opposite a country,” it said.
“Thus, a hypothesis of overburdening K-Electric consumers is not correct.”
According to a regulator, a multi-year tariff dynamic on Sep 10, 2002 was a performance-based tariff, that was authorized gripping in perspective a discipline released by a Ministry of Water and Power.
It was also in line with a tariff indication due by general consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers intent by a Privatisation Commission and comments from all stakeholders including a Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Planning Commission.
Under a multi-year tariff determination, Nepra claimed, a tariff of Rs4.74 per section was approved, adult 6.5% opposite 16% due by K-Electric.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
