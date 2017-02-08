Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Assurances: Gas supply softened nationwide

Assurances: Gas supply softened nationwide
ISLAMABAD: The business village is personification an critical purpose in a mercantile growth of a segment and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) will take all measures to solve their gas-related issues, pronounced SNGPL General Manager Distribution Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmed, on Tuesday.

Addressing traders and industrialists during a Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he pronounced that there was still a duration on blurb connections.

However, he positive that on a recommendation minute of ICCI, SNGPL Islamabad would yield fast-track gas connectors to a members. He pronounced that a trickery was also accessible for ubiquitous consumers.

“With a initiatives of a government, gas supply has softened in a nation from 1.4 billion cubic feet (bcf) to over 2bcf,” pronounced Ahmed.

The supervision is formulation to take gas supply to 3bcf by several projects that would serve revoke a gas necessity emanate in a country, he added. There are 1 million gas consumers in Islamabad while gas waste are usually 7.7% with 0 gas burglary in internal industries, that is laudable, pronounced a SNGPL official.

He pronounced that ICCI should give names of a member for Review Committee of SNGPL so that they could be invited to a meetings to residence gas-related complaints of business community.

He positive that highlighted issues would be looked into to promote a business community.

Speaking during a occasion, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik lifted a gas-related issues of a business community. He pronounced industrial areas in Islamabad were experiencing low gas vigour due to that prolongation activities were pang and urged SNGPL to safeguard supply of gas to attention with full pressure.

“ICCI should be given due illustration in SNGPL Board of Directors to safeguard insurance of business village interests.”

The supervision should settle some-more terminals in a nation for RLNG to urge gas supply, pronounced Malik, adding that a procession for industrial and blurb gas connectors should be serve streamlined and SNGPL should utilize latest record for scale reading as good as for curbing a burglary of gas meters.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.

