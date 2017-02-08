Energy supply: Pakistan gears adult for another LNG terminal

KARACHI: Pakistan is aggressively posterior a import of liquefied healthy gas (LNG) as a third depot during Port Qasim would turn operational in 2018, holding a sum commissioned ability tighten to 2,000 million cubic feet per day.
A Turkish company, Global Energy Infrastructure Limited (GEIL), is constructing a third depot that will have a ability of 750 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) during Port Qasim’s LNG Zone in Karachi, a CEO told The Express Tribune on Tuesday.
“The depot would be prepared to import LNG in a second half {July-December} of 2018,” Farrakh Qayyum, Chief Executive Officer during GEIL in Islamabad, told The Express Tribune.
“This is being set adult during a cost of $250-300 million and will be a initial private-to-private LNG project,” he said.
The depot is being assembled by a consortium of a private zone and would promote players such as CNG dealers, fertilizer manufacturers, appetite producers and state-owned companies like Pakistan State Oil.
Höegh LNG, one of a heading providers and operators of LNG Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), and LNG carriers sealed a agreement in Dec 2016 for suffering FSRU with GEIL for a LNG import terminal.
Qatar Petroleum (QP) announced on Tuesday that it along with Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil and Hoegh have assimilated a consortium bustling in environment adult a terminal.
The FSRU, as per a agreement, would assistance import gas in a nation for a duration of 20 years from Qatargas. The agreement also provides an choice to extend a gas import duration by an additional dual to 5 years.
Qatar Petroleum pronounced in a matter “the Consortium will find to rise a devise that includes a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), a jetty and a tube to seaside to yield a timely and arguable healthy gas supply to Pakistan.”
The FSRU will have a smallest regasification ability of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018, it said.
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, pronounced in a matter “forming this Consortium…represents a poignant miracle that complements Pakistan’s successful bid to accommodate a flourishing direct for clean-burning healthy gas in this critical market.”
Pakistan is an energy-deficit country. It has a huge, unmet direct for healthy gas that has hindered mercantile expansion over a years. It has recently embarked on an desirous and assertive devise to accommodate a appetite needs.
The second LNG terminal, Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited during Port Qasim, is approaching to kick-start operation in 2017. FRUS for this terminal, with an implement ability to 600mmcfd, is scheduled to strech Port Qasim someday in Jun 2017. The depot is being set adult by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited.
The initial LNG import depot in operation was determined by Engro’s Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited. It has an commissioned ability of 600mmcfd.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
