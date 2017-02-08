KARACHI: TPL Maps Pakistan’s initial digital mapping resolution is a disdainful partner/ reseller of Sygic program navigation in Pakistan. The association announced in an anti-piracy debate in arise of a torrent in unlawful offered of a pirated chronicle of TPL–Sygic Maps. TPL Maps, partial of TPL Trakker has stepped adult to a means and intends to prosecute markets and people offered pirated chronicle of their product. And to offer a purpose, a association aims to moment down on program robbery with a assistance of endangered law coercion agencies and commanding a excellent on people concerned in a pirated program business.
TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
