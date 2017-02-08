Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 

TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 8, 2017 In Sports 0
TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: TPL Maps Pakistan’s initial digital mapping resolution is a disdainful partner/ reseller of Sygic program navigation in Pakistan. The association announced in an anti-piracy debate in arise of a torrent in unlawful offered of a pirated chronicle of TPL–Sygic Maps. TPL Maps, partial of TPL Trakker has stepped adult to a means and intends to prosecute markets and people offered pirated chronicle of their product. And to offer a purpose, a association aims to moment down on program robbery with a assistance of endangered law coercion agencies and commanding a excellent on people concerned in a pirated program business.  

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Telecom Spectrum: Minister reiterates devise to reason auction  
TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 
NEPRA dismisses explain of additional Rs62b collection in Karachi
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    
Energy supply: Pakistan gears adult for another LNG terminal
Dispute resolution: FTO vows prompt preference on taxpayer complaints
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   
Degree fee: Students retard highway outward H-8 college for dual hours
Assurances: Gas supply softened nationwide
CCP issues uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk
Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
Trump’s Afghan options

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions