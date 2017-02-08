Degree fee: Students retard highway outward H-8 college for dual hours

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of students from H-8 Postgraduate Boys College on Tuesday protested opposite Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) for commanding a ‘degree fee’ of over Rs3,000, restraint a highway outward a college for dual hours.
Through a notification, QAU has demanded that any tyro compensate Rs3,479 as grade price for a 2012-14 to 2014-16 sessions.
Students blocked Ashfaq Ahmed Road in front of a college for scarcely dual hours on Tuesday afternoon and lifted slogans opposite what they termed were ‘unfair’ final of a grade fee.
They pronounced that a university now charges any tyro Rs2,000 in registration fees and Rs2,500 as hearing fee. A serve Rs2,000 is charged as sports fees.
The students claimed that they did not have to compensate any grade price when their colleges were dependent with Punjab University before to devolution underneath a 18th Amendment.
“The grade price was demanded abruptly and bad students are incompetent to compensate it. This would put bad students during a disadvantage,” pronounced Nauman Jadoon, a deputy of a students.
“The university is depriving bad students of aloft preparation by charging high fees,” he added.
Later on, a students diluted after removing assurances from a superintendent of military and a college administration that a emanate will be taken adult with a QAU clamp chancellor.
Meanwhile, QAU Examination Controller Sardar Babar pronounced a varsity has already concluded to students’ direct that a price usually be collected from students that transparent a exams.
“Fees would be collected from a students who wish their degrees, though it can't be abolished,” he added.
He pronounced a university gets watermarked degrees printed from a supervision press in Karachi, that is convincing though expensive. Babar combined that a cost of copy a grade was Rs3,700, while it was charging usually Rs3,400 from students.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
