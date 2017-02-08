ISLAMABAD: FrieslandCampina CEO Roelof Joosten and Engro Corporation Chairman Hussain Dawood met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif where they jointly discussed probable opportunities to rise a dairy attention in a nation by believe send and sustenance of healthful value-added products among others. Joosten along with Dawood highlighted a need to try partnership opportunities with a supervision to move a internal dairy attention during standard with general standards and minister to Pakistan’s dairy sector’s development. FrieslandCampina is one of a world’s largest dairy companies owned by 19,000 member farmers, with annual revenues of some-more than €11 billion.
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
