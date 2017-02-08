Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    

Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 8, 2017 In Commerce 0
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: FrieslandCampina CEO Roelof Joosten and Engro Corporation Chairman Hussain Dawood met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif where they jointly discussed probable opportunities to rise a dairy attention in a nation by believe send and sustenance of healthful value-added products among others. Joosten along with Dawood highlighted a need to try partnership opportunities with a supervision to move a internal dairy attention during standard with general standards and minister to Pakistan’s dairy sector’s development. FrieslandCampina is one of a world’s largest dairy companies owned by 19,000 member farmers, with annual revenues of some-more than €11 billion.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Telecom Spectrum: Minister reiterates devise to reason auction  
TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 
NEPRA dismisses explain of additional Rs62b collection in Karachi
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    
Energy supply: Pakistan gears adult for another LNG terminal
Dispute resolution: FTO vows prompt preference on taxpayer complaints
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   
Degree fee: Students retard highway outward H-8 college for dual hours
Assurances: Gas supply softened nationwide
CCP issues uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk
Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
Trump’s Afghan options

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions