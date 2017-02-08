ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman pronounced that a supervision was committed to conducting a third turn of a spectrum auction in a many pure and veteran demeanour only like a prior dual were done. Chairing an initial assembly of a auction advisory cabinet hold here, she pronounced that during a final 3 years, a supervision has successfully finished dual rounds of subsequent era spectrum (3G/4G) auction. Rahman pronounced that this is a final accessible spectrum retard from a primarily allocated spectrum in 2014 and is an event for a telecom companies to raise their spectrum ability and yield high peculiarity broadband services as per direct of a flourishing consumer bottom in a country.
Telecom Spectrum: Minister reiterates devise to reason auction
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman pronounced that a supervision was committed to conducting a third turn of a spectrum auction in a many pure and veteran demeanour only like a prior dual were done. Chairing an initial assembly of a auction advisory cabinet hold here, she pronounced that during a final 3 years, a supervision has successfully finished dual rounds of subsequent era spectrum (3G/4G) auction. Rahman pronounced that this is a final accessible spectrum retard from a primarily allocated spectrum in 2014 and is an event for a telecom companies to raise their spectrum ability and yield high peculiarity broadband services as per direct of a flourishing consumer bottom in a country.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate ...
February 8, 2017
Degree fee: Students retard highway outward H-8 ...
February 8, 2017
Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
February 7, 2017
Danish jazz violonist Svend Asmussen dies aged ...
February 7, 2017