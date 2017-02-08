ISLAMABAD: A consortium of tip Pakistani business schools was shaped to rivet a educational zone for practical investigate on several industrial and business opportunities associated to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The preference was taken in a assembly here during Planning Commission underneath a chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Professor Ahsan Iqbal. Deans of tip Pakistani business schools attended a meeting. It was motionless that a consortium will work for practical investigate to analyse a impact of Chinese investment in CPEC projects in a margin of energy, infrastructure and industrial team-work to safeguard mutation of Pakistan into a new heart of trade for a whole world. While vocalization on a occasion, Professor Ahsan Iqbal educated a consortium to concentration on attention team-work underneath CPEC.
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium
ISLAMABAD: A consortium of tip Pakistani business schools was shaped to rivet a educational zone for practical investigate on several industrial and business opportunities associated to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The preference was taken in a assembly here during Planning Commission underneath a chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Professor Ahsan Iqbal. Deans of tip Pakistani business schools attended a meeting. It was motionless that a consortium will work for practical investigate to analyse a impact of Chinese investment in CPEC projects in a margin of energy, infrastructure and industrial team-work to safeguard mutation of Pakistan into a new heart of trade for a whole world. While vocalization on a occasion, Professor Ahsan Iqbal educated a consortium to concentration on attention team-work underneath CPEC.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.
