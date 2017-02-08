Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   

Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 8, 2017 In International 0
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: A consortium of tip Pakistani business schools was shaped to rivet a educational zone for practical investigate on several industrial and business opportunities associated to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The preference was taken in a assembly here during Planning Commission underneath a chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Professor Ahsan Iqbal. Deans of tip Pakistani business schools attended a meeting. It was motionless that a consortium will work for practical investigate to analyse a impact of Chinese investment in CPEC projects in a margin of energy, infrastructure and industrial team-work to safeguard mutation of Pakistan into a new heart of trade for a whole world.   While vocalization on a occasion, Professor Ahsan Iqbal educated a consortium to concentration on attention team-work underneath CPEC.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 8th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Telecom Spectrum: Minister reiterates devise to reason auction  
TPL Trakker launches expostulate opposite piracy 
NEPRA dismisses explain of additional Rs62b collection in Karachi
Corporate Corner: FrieslandCampina CEO, Engro authority accommodate PM    
Energy supply: Pakistan gears adult for another LNG terminal
Dispute resolution: FTO vows prompt preference on taxpayer complaints
Cpec Issues: Business schools form consortium   
Degree fee: Students retard highway outward H-8 college for dual hours
Assurances: Gas supply softened nationwide
CCP issues uncover means notice to Kaymu.pk
Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
Trump’s Afghan options

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions