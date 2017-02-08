Wednesday , 8 February 2017
World's longest moody lands in New Zealand

World’s longest moody lands in New Zealand
The world’s longest blurb moody landed in New Zealand Monday with a attainment of Qatar Airways’s 14,535 kilometres Doha-Auckland service, a airline announced.

“We’ve strictly landed in Auckland,” a airline tweeted as moody QR920 landed during 7:25am, 5 mins forward of report after a 16 hour 23 notation flight. The long-range Boeing 777-200LR crossed 10 time zones on a marathon flight.

World’s longest moody takes off from Doha

Qatar Airways remarkable a moody was longer than a whole “Lord of a Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies that were filmed in New Zealand. There were 4 pilots on house as good as 15 cabin organisation who served 1,100 cups of tea and coffee, 2,000 cold drinks and 1,036 dishes during a flight.

In gripping with general tradition to acquire initial flights, a Auckland airfield rescue use showered a craft with H2O cannons on arrival.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay pronounced a estimated mercantile impact of a new use “will be good in excess” of $36 million with a increasing burden ability provided.

These are a world’s safest airlines for transport in 2017

In Mar final year, Emirates airline launched what was afterwards suspicion to be a world’s longest uninterrupted scheduled blurb flight, with a use from Dubai to Auckland, travelling 14,200 kilometres. Air India’s Delhi-San Francisco moody claims a world’s longest by drifting stretch though when totalled on a aspect of a earth Doha and Auckland are serve apart.

