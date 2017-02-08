Alastair Cook vows to continue Test career. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON: Opening batsman Alastair Cook vowed on Tuesday to continue his career in a longest format of a diversion notwithstanding resigning as England captain.
Cook stood down as skipper on Monday after an England record 59 matches in charge.
“It’s not an obituary, we still will be around,” Cook told reporters during Lord’s.
However, a 32-year-old Essex left-hander, already England’s all-time heading Test run-scorer with 11,057 runs from 140 matches during an normal of 46.45, including 30 hundreds, insisted he was distant from spent as a player.
“I unequivocally wish we am here in 4 or 5 years’ time given it means I’ve scored some runs and England are doing well,” pronounced Cook.
“I honestly adore personification cricket and we unequivocally enjoyed a plea of captaincy… we couldn’t give a compulsory turn anymore though we can positively do that to my batting.
“Hopefully, a new guys will let me lead in a somewhat opposite way,” he added.
The augmenting aria of Cook’s four-and-a-half year spell as full-time England captain was clear from a fact he managed 7 hundreds in his initial 11 Tests as skipper, though usually 5 in his final 48.
“It [resigning] will substantially give me a bit some-more time to dedicate to it [batting],” pronounced Cook, who finished a hundred on his Test entrance opposite India in Nagpur in 2006.
For all that Cook oversaw array wins in India (2012) and South Africa (2016) as good as a 2013 and 2015 home Ashes triumphs, England stuttered final year. In 2016, England mislaid 8 of their 17 Tests, including a lass better by Bangladesh.
The year finished in a 4-0 array detriment in India that noted a finish for Cook, stubborn and generally well-liked by his teammates if not always tactically innovative as England captain.
“It was easy [resigning] given we felt, unfortunately, that we was done,” pronounced Cook.
“I consider removing on that plane, withdrawal India, if we was brutally honest, we would have been really astounded if we captained [England] again.”
England’s subsequent Test is not until their Jul 6 strife opposite South Africa during Lord’s.
“You could have had those 6 months when you’re sitting there and a pressure’s off, we are not personification cricket, we can child yourself a bit [to lift on as captain], though unfortunately we wasn’t for kidding,” pronounced Cook.
Although England arch Andrew Strauss, Cook’s prototype as captain, has so distant refused to endorse vice-captain Joe Root as a new Test skipper, a Yorkshire batsman stays a strenuous favourite for a role.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes a 26-year-old Root should continue to be “the best batsman this nation has ever produced” though “the burden” of being captain.
But Cook countered those concerns by indicating to a instance set by several of Root’s world-class contemporaries, whose batting had been “driven to another level” given apropos a Test captain.
“Virat Kohli for instance has flourished, Steve Smith has flourished, Kane Williamson as well,” he said. “The fact he [Root] has been vice-captain for a final dual years creates him a many expected candidate.”
After a South Africa series, this year England also face a West Indies during home before travelling to Australia in counterclaim of a Ashes.
When England won a 2010/11 Ashes in Australia, Cook scored a huge 766 runs during an normal of over 127, including 3 hundreds.
But in 2013/14, England’s final Ashes array Down Under, saw them routed 5-0 with Cook, now captain, averaging a small 24.60.
“It would be good to win in Australia,” pronounced Cook. “It was good in 2010, an impossibly special moment.”
He added: “The talent is there though we will have to play some good cricket given they [Australia] are really tough to kick during home.”
Alastair Cook vows to continue Test career.
Strauss believes Cook can pullulate though captaincy
England Test captain Alastair Cook stairs down
Root says he’s prepared to captain England in Tests
