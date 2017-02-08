LAHORE: As per reports from a Punjab Censor Board, a arriving Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 will many expected not recover in Punjab.
The Subhash Kapoor directorial is in prohibited waters for a disastrous description of Muslims in Kashmir. “For this reason, we are avoiding giving a film a bury clearway certificate. It could be criminialized from recover in Punjab though we are still determining its fate,” pronounced an central of a Punjab Censor Board, requesting anonymity.
Central Board of Film Certification authority Mobashir Hasan added, “The film has been authorized for open screening after recommending several excisions. Now it is upto a distributors, either they wish to recover it or not. It has been privileged by a bury board.”
Speaking about this, an central from Distribution Club, a internal distributors of a film, revealed, “Most of a critical scenes have been private from Jolly LLB 2. We are disturbed since we won’t have anything to uncover to a public.”
However, sources told The Express Tribune that internal distributors are in talks with producers of a film about either they wish an edited chronicle to be released.
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
