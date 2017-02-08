Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Posted date : February 8, 2017
Jolly LLB. Photo: record

LAHORE: As per reports from a Punjab Censor Board, a arriving Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2 will many expected not recover in Punjab.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial is in prohibited waters for a disastrous description of Muslims in Kashmir. “For this reason, we are avoiding giving a film a bury clearway certificate. It could be criminialized from recover in Punjab though we are still determining its fate,” pronounced an central of a Punjab Censor Board, requesting anonymity.

Indian justice orders excision of Jolly LLB 2 scenes poking fun during lawyers

Central Board of Film Certification authority Mobashir Hasan added, “The film has been authorized for open screening after recommending several excisions. Now it is upto a distributors, either they wish to recover it or not. It has been privileged by a bury board.”

Speaking about this, an central from Distribution Club, a internal distributors of a film, revealed, “Most of a critical scenes have been private from Jolly LLB 2. We are disturbed since we won’t have anything to uncover to a public.”

However, sources told The Express Tribune that internal distributors are in talks with producers of a film about either they wish an edited chronicle to be released.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below. 

